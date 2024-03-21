Alizeh Agnihotri says she feels younger being around 'Mamu' Salman Khan for THIS reason; wishes to direct him

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, has been making a lot of buzz lately. She made her acting debut last year with Farrey, and she received rave reviews and critical acclaim for her work. She has also been awarded with various honors for her debut. A few days ago, on March 18, she was awarded the coveted Best Debut Female at the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her favorite mamu (uncle) and went on to express her wish to direct Salman Khan.

Alizeh reveals her favorite mamu

During a recent onstage interview at CNN News18’s Rising Bharat Summit, Alizeh Agnihotri was asked about her favorite mamu (uncle). In response to this, the actress revealed that she goes to different Khan Brothers depending on the situation. According to her, Sohail Khan is fun to talk to, while Arbaaz Khan is good at giving advice, and Salman Khan, she believes, is a kid at heart.

“I reach out to each of them for different things and needs. I'll go to Sohail Mamu if I want to laugh a lot because he cracks a lot of jokes. Arbaaz Mamu is good at giving advice, as he is well-spoken and articulate. He without even saying calls me whenever I need help and go through any hardships,” she said.

She further continues by saying, “Salman mamu, it’s good to be around him because he always reminds me that you need to be young at heart…He is just like a kid, and sometimes in his company, I feel like I’ve become younger.”

Alizeh Agnihotri on wanting to direct Salman Khan

In addition to this, the Farrey actor also mentioned that if she wasn’t an actor, she would be a director. Further, upon being asked if she would like to helm a film starring her uncle, Salman Khan, she was quick to say, “Ji Bilkul (yes, definitely).”

About Farrey

Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film, Farrey, was released last year in November. Made under the creative vision of Soumdendra Padhi, the film also starred Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles. The film was backed by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.

While we await Alizeh’s next film announcement, on the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

