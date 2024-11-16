Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's film Cheeni Kum was shot with borrowed equipment from Salman Khan's movie sets, reveals R Balki: 'We didn't have...'

Director R Balki, who is best known for movies like Paa, Ki & Ka, Cheeni Kum, and others, last helmed Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher's Ghoomer in 2023. Balki recently revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's film Cheeni Kum was shot with borrowed equipment from Salman Khan's movie sets. The director shared that he didn't have money to buy it.

During a recent session with MIT World Peace University, R Balki spoke about how Cheeni Kum was a small-budget film and that he didn't understand the economics of cinema back then. Balki recalled realizing that it was tough to fund his 2007 directorial. The filmmaker had to borrow a jib from the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq which was made on a budget of Rs 60-70 crore.

"We didn’t have money to hire a jib. They were shooting Salaam-e-Ishq in Trafalgar Square and when it was a break there, the jib used to be transported to the Cheeni Kum set without even a focus puller. We had just one camera,” the director said.

R Balki highlighted how the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan didn't help the financial situation on his movie sets. Balki remembered how the studio in London with which they collaborated didn't realize Big's aura. The filmmaker noted while the senior actor was a Rs 500 crore star to him, the studio failed to recognize it.

The Cheeni Kum director also reminisced about collaborating with Sunil Manchanda to produce the Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu-starrer. He stated that Cheeni Kum and Salaam-E-Ishq were shot simultaneously in London after Manchanda offered both films to the studio. Balki added that he felt like a "discount offer" amid the deal.

Salaam-E-Ishq: A Tribute To Love featured an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the romantic drama also starred Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Govinda, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar.

While Salaam-E-Ishq was released in January 2007, Cheeni Kum hit the screens in May of the same year.

R Balki made his directorial debut with Cheeni Kum. His other notable movies include Shamitabh and Padman.

