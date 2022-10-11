Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday EXCLUSIVE: R Balki says the actor never aged for him: He's still the same

R Balki has directed six feature films and all of them have featured Amitabh Bachchan, either in a full length role or in a cameo appearance. Now, on Big B’s 80th birthday, the filmmaker opens up on his admiration for the superstar actor, and about his first meeting with him. “It was for an ad shoot. It was the first advertising campaign after his comeback, and that was the first time I had met him,” recalls Balki.

He further adds, “I remember narrating the ad script to him, and there was no response from his side. It was a funny script, and I was wondering why there was no response. So I looked up at him, and he had this poker face look. Normally when you narrate any Bachchan thing, you speak in his voice, and I realised I was doing it in front of him, to him (laughs). He just looked at me, had a smile on his face, and I was so embarrassed. That was my first meeting with him.”