Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Big B receives 'most overwhelming gift' from Poland and it has a Harivansh Rai Bachchan connection

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, who has contributed to Hindi cinema for several decades, turned a year older today (October 11). Wishes are being poured in from all corners of India, with celebrities showering love on the megastar. On his birthday, Big B received the 'most generous and overwhelming gift' from Poland. Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post features his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s famous poem, Madhushala’s violin rendition.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a video of his gift on his birthday. The clip features young musicians playing the violins in honor of his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The clip features the rendition of the legendary poet’s famous poem, Madhushala.

The 82-year-old megastar called it the “most humbling and overwhelming gesture”.

“Young musicians play the violin as a respect to Babuji 's Madhushala the tune in which he sang it .. at all the prominent locations of the city...it is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture .. and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point…” read an excerpt from his post.

Amitabh Bachchan also informed his fans that The City of Wroclaw, Poland earlier announced him as the Ambassador declaration amid his last visit to the country. There is also a moulding of his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan placed on their Main Square.

"They have also named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan street square... (sic)," read his post further.

Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to his post. Navya dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and others wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year. It also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, Mrunal Thakur, and others.

He made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. The famous movies of the megastar include Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Mr Natwarlal, and Laawaris, to name a few.

