Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis hire 3 Falcon-2000 jets; over 100 private planes expected to be used

A big fat Indian wedding is just around the corner. Business Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, tomorrow, July 12, 2024. Many Indian celebrities and global personalities are expected to grace the special occasion. A recent report has revealed that three Falcon-2000 jets have been hired by the groom’s family, and over a hundred private planes will be used.

Ambani family makes special arrangements for guests attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

In a recent Reuters report, Rajan Mehra, chief executive of Club One Air, a charter plane operator, revealed that the Ambanis have hired three of his company’s Falcon-2000 jets for the travel of the guests who will be attending the grand wedding celebration. He also stated that over a hundred private plans are expected to be used during the festivities.

Mehra said, "The guests are coming from all over, and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the wedding reception on July 14.

Performances during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities

Big names like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and many more have already mesmerized the guests with their performances during the pre-wedding festivities.

Many grand performances are expected to take place during the wedding as well. Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has confirmed that he will be performing on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day. He was also seen arriving at the Mumbai airport ahead of the ceremony.

In an Instagram live, he said, “I still remember when he (Anant) used to come down for my shows in 2012 in school uniform. So I will make sure ki main usko wapas wahi yaadein taaza karaun aur sabko masti karaun (So I'll make sure I bring back those memories and make everyone have fun).”

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that music director Pritam Chakraborty and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi will also be performing during the celebration.

