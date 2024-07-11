Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of his performance on couple’s big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have been nothing short of grand with various Indian and international artists mesmerizing the guests with their performances. The wedding celebration will be no less with many celebrities slated to perform during the wedding. Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was all geared up to set the stage on fire as he arrived in Mumbai ahead of the couple’s big day.

Yo Yo Honey Singh spotted at Mumbai airport before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot in Mumbai tomorrow, on July 12, 2024. Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted at the airport arrivals this morning, looking all happy and excited for his performance. He was also seen obliging many of his fans with pictures and selfies at the airport.

