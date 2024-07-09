Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at couple's big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all ready to exchange vows on July 12 in Mumbai. After their grand pre-weddings, the couple recently had their Sangeet ceremony, where B-town celebrities were present, and Justin Bieber delivered a rocking performance.

Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned about Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi's schedule for the couple's wedding.

Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

We exclusively learned that Indian composer and musician Pritam Chakraborty and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi are set to perform on July 12 and 13 in the celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The couple will tie the knot on July 12, while there is an event of Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings on July 13. On the other hand, the wedding reception will take place on July 14.

More about Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony

The grand event took place on July 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and others graced the ceremony.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and more enjoy Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi event

The couple had a Haldi ceremony on July 8. Today, July 9, Orry took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony.

He was seen posing alongside Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. They were all dressed in their stylish traditional ensembles. Orry captioned it “Before” and showed what happened “After.”

They were seen wearing kurtas and completely covered in Haldi as they enjoyed the Haldi ceremony. Shanaya also posted an adorable picture with Ananya, and the latter re-shared it on her Stories and penned a sweet caption. She stated, “And it was all yelllowwww with my sister @shanayakapoor02.”

The Dream Girl 2 actress also shared two pictures featuring Justin Bieber - one from the Sangeet and the other was a throwback picture.

Meanwhile, several inside pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony, as well as the Sangeet ceremony still keep surfacing on social media.

