Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-to-be reaches venue; happily poses with Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Akash-Shloka, Isha-Anand

Businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is finally set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant today, July 12, 2024. Many Indian and international high-profile personalities are expected to be part of the celebration. The guests have already started arriving at the venue. The groom-to-be also reached for the ceremony and happily posed with his parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, as well as Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal.

