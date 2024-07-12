Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-to-be reaches venue; happily poses with Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Akash-Shloka, Isha-Anand
Anant Ambani is getting married to the love of his life Radhika Merchant today, July 12, and the groom-to-be was spotted at the wedding venue with his family.
Businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is finally set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant today, July 12, 2024. Many Indian and international high-profile personalities are expected to be part of the celebration. The guests have already started arriving at the venue. The groom-to-be also reached for the ceremony and happily posed with his parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, as well as Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal.
