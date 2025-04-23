Box Office: Ahead of Raid 2's grand release, looking back at collections of Ajay Devgn’s Raid

Ajay Devgn is set to return to the old avatar of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in his new release Raid 2, set to release very soon on May 1, 2025. This upcoming thriller drama is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. Being an A-lister’s film as well as being a sequel, it is currently one of the most-awaited Hindi films of the year.

With just over a week left before Raid 2 hits the cinemas globally, let’s take a look at the box office performance of its successful prequel Raid which was released in 2018.

Raid’s box office success

Like Raid 2, the first part featured Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla as two of the leading actors and was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Unlike the sequel, Raid featured Ileana D’ Cruz as the lead actress. The film was based on a real-life income tax raid, considered the longest income tax raid in history and presented a unique plot often not explored in Indian cinema.

In its lifetime run, the Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs 98 crore India net at the box office, contributing to its worldwide gross of Rs 145.75 crore. The domestic net box office collection of Raid made it stand as the 6th highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, currently sitting at the 8th position before the release of Raid 2.

Raid was appreciated widely among the audience for several factors including the performances of its entire leading cast including Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla. Another big reason for the film’s success was its soundtrack which continues to attract love from the audience even after 7 years of the film’s release.

Watch the Raid 2 trailer

Expectations from Raid 2

As the trailer and the songs of Raid 2 have already been released, one could judge from these assets that Raid 2 is running on the same track as Raid but a bit more commercialized with the addition of dance numbers.

As the film is a sequel, it already has huge expectations riding on it. Ultimately, the public perception and the word-of-mouth for the film would decide its fate in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

