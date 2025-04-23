House of the Dragon Season 3: Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen and Joplin Sibtain Join HBO’s Game of Thrones Spin-Off

House of the Dragon’s highly anticipated season 3 brought new actors on board. Trespasses actor Tom Cullen, Andor star Joplin Sibtain, and Sandman fame Barry Sloane have joined the cast of HOTD for season 3.

Variety has reported that Cullen will play Ser Luthor Largent while Sibtain is set to appear as Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton. Lastly, Sloane will star as Ser Adrian Redfort. The new cast would be joining the original cast, which comprises Matt Smith who plays Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy who plays Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke who plays Alicent Hightower.

Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, and Phia Saban, among many others, will also reprise their season 2 characters.

HBO previously announced other new cast members for season 3. James Norton is set to play the role of Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan will portray Lord Roderick Dustin, and Dan Fogler will star as Ser Torrhen Manderly.

The third season of the Game of Thrones spin-off series is currently in production. The story revolves around George R.R. Martin’s 2018 Fire & Blood, which tells the tale of the Targaryen family civil war that took place around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The second season of the beloved series planted the seeds of rivalry between the Greens and the Blacks. Alicent Hightower (Cooke) and her children usurped Rhaenyra Targaryen’s throne after the death of her father, King Viserys.

Rhaenyra decided to take back her throne, which was assigned to her by the late King before his death. She, along with her sons and second husband/uncle Daemon, will battle against her half-siblings. By the end of season two, both sides had raised their respective armies, making the civil war official.

Fans are hyped for more action and drama in the upcoming season, which is set to release in the summer of 2026. Meanwhile, stream seasons 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon, available on Max.

