Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traditional to chic, know all about dress code from July 12 to 14

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s last leg of wedding celebrations kicks off tomorrow, July 12, 2024. The who’s who of the entertainment industry and many high-profile personalities are expected to grace the three-day affair. Guests have already put their best fashion foot forward during the pre-wedding festivities and are guaranteed to make a style statement in the next three days as well.

Here’s a look at the dress code for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding functions to get a glimpse of how the fashion will turn out.

Dress code for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 3-day wedding celebration



Day 1

For the Shubh Vivaah or the Auspicious Wedding on July 12, the dress code is set as Indian Traditional. It means that the guests will be seen in desi attire, highlighting India’s rich heritage. One would get to witness a lot of timeless sarees with detailed work, ethnic suits, lehenga sets, kurta pajamas, sherwanis, and more, paired with exquisite jewelry.

Day 2

The Shubh Aashirwaad or Divine Blessings function has been slated for July 13. With the dress code of Indian Formal, guests are expected to grace the occasion in classic formal sarees, kurta sets, waistcoats, Indo-Western suits, and such. It would be all things elegant and glamorous.

Day 3

For the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception on July 14, guests will adhere to the dress code of Indian Chic. This is a fusion of Indian traditional elements with contemporary fashion. Stylish lehengas and modern sarees should be the choice of the day.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have been in full swing for the past week in Mumbai. The Mameru ceremony, the Haldi, the sangeet, the Grah Shanti Puja, and the Mehendi have concluded.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and many more graced the sangeet ceremony and enjoyed the evening of singing and dancing. Pop singer Justin Bieber’s concert was the highlight of the night.

