Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nick Jonas returns home after having a blast at Baaraat while Priyanka Chopra stays back

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew from LA to be part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day. A while ago, the American singer was spotted having a blast at the baaraat of the groom. He was joined by his wife, actors Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and others.

But it seems it’s a wrap for him from the big fat Indian wedding. Minutes ago, Nick was spotted jetting off home from a private airport in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas bids Mumbai adieu was wife Priyanka enjoys Anant-Radhika’s wedding

It’s a was rather exciting and musical night for Nick Jonas at the baaraat of Anant Ambani on July 12. After he arrived in India yesterday with Priyanka Chopra, the couple headed to the wedding of the soon-to-be-married couple earlier today.

There, the American singer enjoyed his time to the fullest, dancing to the tunes of several international and nationally acclaimed artists and shaking a leg with the likes of Ranveer Singh. However, he kissed goodbye to his wife and left India.

Nick can be seen donning the same peach-hued sherwani in which he made a stylish entrance at the event. As the groom’s procession reached the wedding venue, Nick Jonas decided to call it a night and headed to the private airport in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day

In the inside videos from the baaraat, Priyanka Chopra was spotted grooving to her song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Nick Jonas. The singer also joined Ranveer Singh and danced his heart out.

Salman Khan, Anant Ambani, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananyan Panday, Veer Pahariya, Arpita Khan Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others also enjoyed the live performance of Calm Down singer Rema.

Among the other celebs who arrived at the event are Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jawan actress Nayanthara, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and others.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai makes entry with daughter Aaradhya; duo greets Rekha