Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: All you need to know about traffic diversion in Mumbai's BKC from July 12 to 15

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding is around the corner. After a long array of festivities, the couple will finally tie the nuptial knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding is already expected to be a high-profile event, with the attendance of several notable personalities. Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in the Bandra Kurla complex from July 12 to July 15.

The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, will be solemnized with Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant at the Jio Convention Centre on July 12. Ahead of the gala affair, Mumbai Traffic Police took to their official X handle and announced the closure of certain roads and restrictions between July 12 and July 15.

The measure has been taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the couple’s big day. It has been announced that several roads leading to the NMACC will have restricted access between 1 p.m. and midnight during the aforementioned three days.

Sharing a detailed note of the changes, the post was captioned, “Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic #MTPTrafficUpdates.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

The billionaire family had a grand star-studded sangeet ceremony on July 5 that witnessed the grand performance of International singer Justin Bieber. In addition to this, Punjabi sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla were also seen setting the mood right for the special evening.

Furthermore, the couple had their haldi and mehendi ceremony on July 9 and July 10 respectively. Pictures and videos from the festivities have constantly been buzzing on the internet. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among others have been consistent in being a special part of the celebrations.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Going further, on July 12, Anant and Radhika will tie the nuptial knot following traditional Hindu and Gujarati rituals and the reception will be held over two days. On Monday, there will be a "special reception" for Ambani's household staff.

Needless to say, the guest list of Ambanis will not only have Bollywood A-listers in attendance but cricketers, several industrialists, businessmen, and politicians too.

