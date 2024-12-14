Ananya Panday admits people have started taking her more seriously after THIS; find out

Ananya Panday, who made her debut at age 18, faced constant trolling for her initial performances. Recently, the actress revealed that the perspective of the same audience has changed towards her. She said they take her more seriously as an actor after her performance in the popular web series Call Me Bae and the film CTRL .

In a new interview with Grazia India, Ananya Panday discussed how 2024 has significantly changed her professional life after her Call Me Bae and CTRL release.

"With CTRL and Call Me Bae coming out, I feel that people are finally taking me a lot more seriously as an actor. I shot both the projects last year, so this year has been all about watching the fruits of my labor come to life," Panday described.

Apart from professional life, the 26-year-old actress feels that she also feels more comfortable in her skin in 2024 and has embraced herself after the struggles she faced in her early 20s.

Ananya, who has recently starred in films dealing with modern-day issues like ill-effects of social media and AI expansion, believes the meaning of being a star has changed in today's time. She noted that the stardom of actors isn't just based on the Friday releases in cinemas. Rather, it had extended with the rise of new mediums.

"Earlier, you would use the word star to describe a popular actor, but with so many platforms, people are now social media stars in their own right," Ananya explained.

However, she acknowledged that superstars will continue to have a distinct aura despite the change, and people will be starstruck by them, including her.

For those unaware, Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She has also worked in films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Gehraaiyan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Dream Girl 2, and Liger.

She was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL co-starring Vihaan Samat. The actress has an interesting line-up of projects with an untitled Dharma movie with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. In addition, she has Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya in her kitty.

