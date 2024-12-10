Box Office: Ananya Panday Hit Flop Movie List

Ananya Panday is a rising star who has been experimenting with scripts in recent years. Born to Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya entertained the audience with her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae in 2024. She also surprised cinephiles with her performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix film CTRL this year.

Ananya Panday's Hits & Misses In Bollywood

Ananya Panday has worked in four theatrical releases in her career such as Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, and Dream Girl 2. Ananya's filmography also boasts of several OTT releases such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and CTRL.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and then debutante Tara Sutaria. Ananya was cast as a popular college student, Shreya Randhawa. The 2019 movie was a sequel to the original film, Student of the Year. It emerged as a flop.

PATI PATNI AUR WOH

Ananya then played the second female lead in Pati Patni Aur Woh the same year. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, the romantic comedy was a hit at the box office. Ananya was cast as Kartik's love interest, Tapasya Singh.

LIGER

Three years later, Ananya Panday worked in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger while making her Telugu debut. Ananya was cast as his love interest, Tanya Pandey in the 2022 bilingual film. Also released in Hindi, it was a disaster during its release.

DREAM GIRL 2

In 2023, Ananya Panday starred in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to Dream Girl. Ananya was romatically paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy-drama. Ayushmann and Ananya's starrer secured a hit tag at the box office.

Box Office Verdicts Of Ananya Panday's Theatrical Releases So Far

Movies Verdicts Student Of The Year 2 Flop Pati Patni Aur Woh Hit Liger Disaster Dream Girl 2 Hit

What's Next For Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday will be seen in Shankara and Chand Mera Dil. She also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan which will be based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. It is expected to hit the screens on March 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

