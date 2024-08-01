Ananya Panday celebrates friendship with BFF Shanaya Kapoor sharing Then and Now collage; 'Some things never change'

Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with Shanaya Kapoor, has been friends with her since their childhood days. Ananya and Shanaya often set friendship goals with their loved-up pictures on social media.

The Liger actress recently shared a then vs. now picture on Instagram, and it is too cute to be missed.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor look cute in then and now post

On July 31, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a collage of two pictures of herself with BFF Shanaya Kapoor. The picture on top is a childhood memory from Karisma Kapoor's wedding in 2003.

The BFFs look cute as buttons in the photo as they flaunt their henna designs. Ananya, as a little munchkin, can be seen gazing at Shanaya.

The second picture was clicked at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony in July this year. Ananya and Shanaya can be seen posing together with henna on their hands.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor attended Anant and Radhika's wedding

Ananya Panday stole the limelight with her dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month. She was accompanied by her bestie Shanaya Kapoor in various wedding festivities.

On July 10, Shanaya posted a few glimpses of getting henna on her hands during Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony. Ananya had commented in a playful manner on it, saying, "You sabotaged me."

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was cast alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya has also worked in movies like Liger, Khali Peeli, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Shanaya Kapoor's work front

Shanaya Kapoor was set to make her debut with Bedhadak; however, the project was shelved. Karan Johar will launch Shanaya in Student of the Year 3.

The upcoming movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar, and the filmmaker confirmed it to Pinkvilla last year.

Ananya is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter and Shanaya was born to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

