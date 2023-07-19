EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor on board Student of the Year 3; Karan Johar takes it to OTT

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced the talented trio of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with his high-school romantic comedy, Student of the Year (SOTY). The film was a huge box office success and was turned into a franchise seven years later with SOTY 2. The second part, directed by Puneet Malhotra, launched Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria into showbiz. Now, four years later, the high school movie franchise is set for one more edition, albeit with some major changes.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar is turning the Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series in partnership with Disney+Hotstar. Continuing Dharma’s tradition of introducing new talent with the franchise, Karan Johar will this time launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, with this series. Although Shanaya makes her acting debut with Mohanlal’s recently announced Pan-India epic action entertainer, Vrushabha, SOTY 3 will mark her foray into the OTT sphere.

The project is currently in the writing stage and is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of this year. The plot and other details are being kept under wraps at this moment, but sources have confirmed that the work on this show is going on in full swing at Dharma’s digital content arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. The director for the show is expected to be finalized within a month.

Student of the Year 3 to mark Shanaya's OTT debut

Shanaya has been patiently waiting for her Bollywood launch for the past two years. The 23-year-old diva was initially set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s urban triangle love story, Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the Shashank Khaitan directorial was eventually shelved due to script issues. Now, Mohanlal’s Vrushabha will finally kick-start her long-cherished acting dream, and SOTY 3 is expected to give her a global platform to further shine and prove her acting mettle. Karan Johar has planned her early Bollywood career very carefully and is making sure she is presented in the best possible way in her first few projects. The Disney+Hotstar show is also expected to introduce some more fresh faces alongside Shanaya, and the casting process for that is currently underway as we report this development.

Student of the Year is the second Hindi film franchise to expand into the OTT realm. Disney+Hotstar is already developing a web series based on Vidyut Jammwal's "Commando," delving deeper into the adventures of Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra. SOTY3 also marks Dharmatic Entertainment's second project with Disney+Hotstar after Emraan Hashmi’s currently-in-production series, Showtime. The Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar-directed show follows the off-camera fights and power struggles happening behind the scenes in Bollywood.

We reached out to the representatives of Dharma Productions, Shanaya Kapoor and Disney+Hotstar. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

