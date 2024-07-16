WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Raha enjoy father-daughter time as they step out to visit under-construction house; fans go 'OMG’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is already a popular star kid in Bollywood. She is often seen hanging out with her parents, and especially her father. She has taken center stage following her cuteness, becoming fans and paparazzi’s favorite. Recently, Raha was once again spotted in the city with her father, leaving the internet gushing over the little munchkin.

Ranbir Kapoor arrives with his daughter Raha Kapoor at their under-construction bungalow

The beloved celebrity couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are looking forward to the construction of their dream bungalow. The couple is often seen visiting the site with Neetu Kapoor.

Now, most recently, on July 16, a while back, the Animal actor was seen visiting and inspecting the construction of his house. Amidst the Mumbai rains, the actor was also accompanied by his little bundle of happiness, Raha Kapoor. In a video shared by the paps, the father-daughter duo caught everyone’s attention with their appearance.

We can see RK holding Raha in his arms while he walks towards his swanky car. He made sure his daughter was comfortable inside the car and came forward to meet a couple of staff members. He shook hands with them and indulged in a conversation, and further went ahead to look after the bungalow.

Take a look

For the latest outing, Ranbir was dressed in an all-black casual outfit. Keeping it casual, he was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with matching sweatpants and a white cap. Meanwhile, Raha was seen in a red t-shirt paired with denim shorts.

Fans' reaction to the video

As one can ascertain, soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the video. Reacting to the post, fans dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Wonderful," and another fan commented, "OMG."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter, Raha the same year in November.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the highly-awaited Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. The mythological period-drama stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and more in the key roles.

Additionally, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline which will reunite him on-screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

