Ananya Panday’s BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor ‘wowed’ by Call Me Bae's poster; Shraddha Kapoor says THIS

Ananya Panday, who won the audience’s hearts with her performance in the OTT movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is now gearing up for her debut web series. Call Me Bae’s release date was announced today along with a new poster featuring Ananya.

Ananya’s friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor couldn’t contain their praise for the poster. Shraddha Kapoor also reacted to the announcement.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor praise Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae poster

Today, May 27, Ananya Panday and the makers of the upcoming series Call Me Bae took to Instagram to share the release date announcement. Alongside the premiere date of September 6, the new poster featured Ananya in a glamorous avatar sitting on top of a suitcase.

In response to the poster, Ananya’s BFF Suhana Khan exclaimed, “Wowwww,” while Shanaya Kapoor left heart eyes and devil emojis. Shraddha Kapoor stated, “Bae this is totally YAY!!! (Sorry lame I know).”

Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey commented hearts, raised hands, and nazar amulet emojis. Zoya Akhtar also used a red heart. Maheep Kapoor said, “Love it,” while Sanjay Kapoor called it, “Very cool.”

Have a look!

The caption alongside Ananya’s poster read, “Update your calendars, things are about to glow up! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6.”

More about Ananya Panday’s series Call Me Bae

Advertisement

Earlier, Karan Johar, the producer of the series offered a glimpse into Ananya Panday’s character. He wrote, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’cunha. The ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The show has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Call Me Bae is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam head to Chennai for IPL final; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor join