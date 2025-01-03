Ananya Panday’s love for her pet dog Riot knows no bounds and THIS beautiful gesture of actress is proof: WATCH

Earlier in 2024, Ananya Panday welcomed a pet dog to her home and revealed its name as Riot. The actress recently proved that her love for her furry companion knew no bounds with a beautiful gesture. She was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with its name printed on it.

Today, January 3, 2025, Ananya Panday was clicked by the paparazzi as she made her way inside the private airport in Mumbai. She was seen sporting a casual look as she got out of her car. Ananya’s outfit consisted of a black sweatshirt and brown pants paired with beige footwear. What caught everyone’s attention was the name ‘Riot’ written in white letters on her shirt.

The actress flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup look and left her hair open. She smiled and waved at the cameras while standing at the entry gate. After getting her documents checked, Ananya went inside the airport carrying a maroon handbag.

Fans showered love on Ananya Panday in the comments section. One person said, “Ananya is so cute,” while another wrote, “Animal lovers like.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On May 1, 2024, Ananya Panday introduced Riot to her Instagram followers. She shared a series of adorable pictures with her pet. In the caption, she wrote, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - ‘RIOT’ (red hearts and face holding back tears emojis) he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed.” She added, “ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Ananya Panday recently celebrated Christmas and the new year with her friends in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. She will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The movie, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is scheduled to release on March 14, 2025.

Ananya is also set to collaborate with actor Lakshya for the romantic film Chand Mera Dil. The season 2 of her comedy drama series Call Me Bae is also in production.

