Saif Ali Khan’s daddy duties for sons Taimur, Jeh are on point as they return from New Year's vacation; watch Kareena Kapoor’s walk full of swag

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed the holiday season abroad with their kids, Taimur and Jeh. The family has now returned to Mumbai after their New Year vacation. Saif’s daddy duties were on point as he held his sons’ hands at the airport. Kareena’s swag walk was unmissable.

Today, January 7, 2025, the paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their holiday. The actress looked extremely stylish in her black t-shirt and slacks paired with a denim jacket. She wore dark shades and carried a maroon handbag. Kareena’s walk was full of swag as she made her way towards the car.

Meanwhile, Saif held his little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan’s hands tightly. He looked dapper in a navy blue t-shirt and jeans with brown shoes and black glares. His elder son wore a gray tracksuit and carried a red backpack. The little one twinned with his father in a blue t-shirt and black pants. Carrying a blue bag, his cute expressions melted our hearts.

Watch the video here!

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo dump from her vacation. She donned a stunning silver dress as she posed with her husband, who wore a black suit. They made for a picture-perfect couple amid the snowy background and festive atmosphere. Some snapshots also captured the actress in a party mood as she danced.

Advertisement

Kareena’s caption stated, “Headed home with this mood for 2025.” Have a look at the post!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a movie, reportedly titled Daayra, with Meghna Gulzar in her lineup. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the Race franchise. He will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the action thriller Race 4.

ALSO READ: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s reel on Loveyapa Ho Gaya song has hilarious cameo by ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor; don’t miss Arjun Kapoor’s reaction