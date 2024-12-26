Ananya Panday hogging a burger in BTS from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all of us after diet; don’t miss Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav’s goofiness

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age drama that was released in 2023. The film, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, has now completed one year since its release. On this special occasion, Adarsh shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses with his co-stars, showcasing their goofiness. Ananya was seen hogging a burger, which is just like all of us after a diet.

Today, December 26, 2024, Adarsh Gourav took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The first picture showed him sitting on a sofa with Siddhant Chaturvedi, while Ananya Panday sat on their legs. There was another happy photo of the trio, and one showed them looking at the monitor.

Adarsh was seen sitting in a tub full of water. In one snapshot, Ananya was seen devouring a burger with her eyes closed. There were some more fun moments of the cast in between shots.

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Adarsh Gourav celebrated the first anniversary of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He said, “1 year to the film that’s given me so many core memories, good friends and an experience of a lifetime.” Extending his gratitude to the team, the actor stated, “Grateful to @arjunvarain.singh and @zoieakhtar @excelmovies @nandinishrikentcasting @karan_mally for trusting me to play a gym bro when I looked nothing like one when I started out.”

Advertisement

He continued, “And then to @aslamshah_fitness @robin_behl14 and @mishtikhatri who helped me push all my boundaries to transform.” Adarsh even admitted to missing his co-stars, saying, “Miss you’ll @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi and every one else part of this extremely special film.”

Touched by the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi left a red heart in the comments section. Fans also appreciated the movie. One person said, “Going to watch this again, probably on the 31st. And probably, also, going to turn this into a ritual.” A user stated, “Forever my favourite film,” and another wrote, “This was a cool movie...will get rich by time.”

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announce 2nd collab Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after Dostana 2 fiasco; don’t miss fun VIDEO