Ananya Panday reveals common trait between her and Deepika Padukone; 'At the end of the day, people forget...'

Ananya Panday worked with Deepika Padukone in the movie Gehraiyaan. Recently, she opened up about a common trait between her and her co-star. She shared that they showed their ‘human’ side to people when they were having a bad day. She stated that people often forget that actors can also feel such emotions.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ananya Panday was asked how she processed angst and if she carried any kind of baggage from the past. In response, the young star said, “No,” and revealed that she let all her feelings out. She mentioned that she was the kind of person who has to release her emotions at that moment only.

Ananya continued by saying that she showed her ‘human’ side to people when she was having a bad day on set. The actress stated that she had noticed the same in Deepika Padukone, who also let people around her know about her ‘human’ side. She expressed that she found it beautiful.

Ananya explained, “Because at the end of the day, people forget that… when you’re an actor, they think, ‘Oh, you don’t feel anything.’” However, she believed that showing one’s vulnerable side could be a big advantage.

Ananya added that she didn’t hold onto any baggage and let it out by crying, venting, or through therapy. She concluded by saying that she gets over it at the end.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone played sisters in the movie. The romantic drama also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for a lot of exciting projects in 2025. These include an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya is also part of her lineup.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. She was last seen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again, and the fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next Bollywood venture.

