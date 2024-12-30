Ananya Panday on parties at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda; reveals lesson learnt from superstar

Ananya Panday has been friends with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda since childhood. They are often spotted hanging out and partying together. Ananya recently opened up about the parties with her girls at Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. She also revealed a life lesson that she has learnt from the superstar.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ananya Panday was asked about the best party that she has been to at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence Mannat. In response, the actress stated that the best parties were the ones that ended at Mannat.

Ananya revealed that after they have been to places like Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, she, Suhana Khan, SRK, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda would go to Mannat. She said, “We sit and we eat our burgers and we discuss what happened through the night.” Ananya mentioned that they would even continue to dance. She believed these ‘after-after parties’ were the best.

During the same conversation, Ananya Panday was questioned about an advice given by Shah Rukh Khan that has stuck with her. The Call Me Bae actress stated that the superstar was always sharing wisdom and truths. She thought that everything SRK said and did was something one could use in their lives.

Ananya then recalled how King Khan’s constant presence in his kids’ lives while growing up. She mentioned, “He was always there so much, it really reinforced that work and family life balance in me growing up.” Ananya added that if Shah Rukh Khan, being who he was, could help his children with their homework and assignments, then anyone could do the same.

Ananya concluded by saying that more than SRK’s words, observing him with his family has impacted her. She said that it was something that she would also apply in the future.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently in Jamnagar with many other Bollywood celebrities. She even celebrated the festival of Christmas in the city. She looked stunning in a blue gown for the party.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has had an exciting 2024. The actress received a lot of love for her performances in different projects. Call Me Bae, which marked Ananya’s web series debut, showed her in the role of Bella, who’s extremely wealthy and privileged. However, the luxuries disappear one day and she has to rediscover herself as she hustles in Mumbai.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller film CTRL also brought in a lot of acclaim for Ananya. In the movie, she played the role of Nella, a social media influencer, who deals with the truths of the digital world.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Ananya Panday is set to star in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The movie, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Apart from this, Ananya is teaming up with Kill actor Lakshya for a love story titled Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled to release in theaters in 2025. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae in her lineup.

