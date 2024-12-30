Ananya Panday says she relates to Uday Chopra’s character Ali from Dhoom; ‘In one week, I’m in love…’

Ananya Panday is reportedly in a relationship with former model Walker Blanco. The rumors gained traction when Walker attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July 2024. Since then, Ananya has subtly hinted at their relationship, including wearing a necklace with his initials. In a recent interview, the CTRL actress shared how she relates to Ali from Dhoom when it comes to love as she instantly starts thinking about family just like his character, adding 'I'm a full love kind of person. Like, in one week I'm in love.'

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Ananya Panday opened up about her views on love, describing herself as a "full love" person who falls in love quickly, comparing herself to Uday Chopra's character Ali from Dhoom, who idealizes love and family.

The Dream Girl 2 actress also shared that she had been cheated on in the past, during her younger years, particularly in her first few relationships. While she was angry at the time, she added that it was something she got over as she matured.

When asked about red flags in relationships, Ananya emphasized dishonesty and disrespect as key warning signs. She explained that she values honesty and expects the same from her partner, stressing that changes in behavior when around others or a lack of support for her successes would be major red flags.

Regarding cheating, The Call Me Bae star firmly stated she has never cheated, as she believes the guilt would be overwhelming for her. Lastly, when asked about dating apps, she dismissed the idea, expressing her fear of them, citing her exposure to serial killer documentaries as the reason for reluctance.

Ananya is currently working on the second season of Call Me Bae for Prime Video. Additionally, she has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, produced by Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and it is scheduled to release in theaters in 2025.

She also has an untitled film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

