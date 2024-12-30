Ananya Panday calls long-distance relationship ‘healthy’ amidst dating rumors with Walker Blanco: ‘Because that space...’

Actress Ananya Panday is rumored to be in a relationship with Walker Blanco, a former model who now works at Anant Ambani’s animal shelter, Vantara. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how she handles a long-distance relationship, calling the space healthy, and also added that the heart grows fonder due to the space.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ananya Panday was asked about managing a long-distance relationship amid rumors of dating Walker Blanco. She shared that she believes it's sometimes healthy to have space in a relationship. She mentioned that not meeting for 4-5 days is manageable and that two months apart is also fine, as distance often makes the heart grow fonder.

When asked about the kind of girlfriend she is, Panday explained that over time, she has become more comfortable with who she is, which has positively impacted her relationships.

The CTRL actress admitted that in the past, she would adapt to her partner's interests, even changing her own preferences to align with theirs. This included spending less time with friends and making changes in her life, even without her partner asking. She emphasized that this was something she felt she needed to do.

However, Ananya now finds herself in a better place, where she feels comfortable in her own skin and strives to balance her own identity with that of her partner. She believes that both individuals can be happy without losing themselves in the process.

The Call Me Bae star also shared that she is now more authentic and would rather be true to herself than pretend to be someone she’s not to keep a relationship going, as she feels that would never work in the long run.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco were first spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. As reported by Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her "partner" during the event, where he attended as her date.

On the professional front, Ananya is currently filming the second season of Call Me Bae for Prime Video. She also has Chand Mera Dil, a film with Lakshya, produced by Dharma Productions, and an untitled project based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, where she will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

