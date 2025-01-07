Ananya Panday shares exciting deets about prep for movie on C. Sankaran Nair co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan; ‘The way I look...’

Ananya Panday has established herself as one of the most promising actors in the industry through her remarkable performances in lead roles. The actress will next be seen in an untitled Dharma Productions project based on C. Sankaran Nair alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She recently opened up about her role and preparation, sharing, "It was really challenging to get the dialect right, and the way I look is unlike what I’ve done."

In an interview with Forbes India, Ananya Panday described her upcoming film as a courtroom drama. She shared that mastering the dialect for her role was particularly challenging and noted that her appearance in the film is unlike anything she has done before. Ananya expressed her desire for audiences to see her in a completely new light through this project.

Previously, Dharma Movies' official Instagram account announced their forthcoming project. In the announcement, it was disclosed that the "untitled film" would explore the "shocking cover-up of a massacre," which led India’s prominent barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, to wage an extraordinary legal battle against the British Empire.

The post also mentioned that the film draws inspiration from actual events and is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook the Empire.

The upcoming film will center on C. Sankaran Nair's iconic courtroom battle against Michael Francis O'Dwyer of the British Empire, aimed at uncovering the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

According to a source familiar with the project, the biopic holds special significance for Akshay Kumar and the team at Dharma Productions. It narrates a story that deserves to be showcased on the big screen.

The film's central narrative reportedly features Akshay Kumar challenging the British Empire to acknowledge the atrocities committed during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

