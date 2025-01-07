Ananya Panday reveals how Tiger Shroff helped her on SOTY 2 sets; 'I didn’t know how cameras work'

Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, recently opened up about her early struggles on set. She admitted to having no knowledge of the technical aspects of filmmaking, including how cameras worked. Ananya shared that Tiger Shroff played a big role in helping her navigate this unfamiliar territory, guiding her between shots on how to position herself to catch the light and hit her marks.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Ananya Panday shared her early challenges in filmmaking, revealing that she had little understanding of the process when she started. Reflecting on her debut film Student Of The Year 2, Ananya explained that her acting journey began with no formal training or film school experience.

She expressed gratitude for her unconventional path, acknowledging how much she learned from simply diving into the world of cinema straight from school. Her approach to acting has evolved over time, and she now appreciates the valuable lessons gained from being on set.

The CTRL actress revealed that she rarely visited her father Chunky Panday’s film sets as a child, which made her struggle during the shooting of her debut film, Student Of The Year 2. She recalled that despite growing up with an actor father, she had only visited a couple of his sets when she was very young.

This lack of exposure to the filmmaking process left her unfamiliar with key aspects of acting, such as how cameras work, the difference between wide and close shots, and the number of takes required for a scene. "I didn’t know how cameras work, what wide or close shots are, and how many times you do a take," she said. She naively believed that scenes were shot in a single take with either a wide or close shot.

Ananya Panday continued by explaining how she quickly learned the technical aspects of acting on the Student of the Year 2 set. She was unaware of the importance of camera angles, lighting, and hitting marks, and viewed the film as her 'technical learning'.

Her co-star, Tiger Shroff, played a pivotal role in guiding her, often moving her between shots to show her how to catch the light and position herself correctly for the best shot. Despite her lack of formal training, Ananya thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the process.

Ananya Panday also shared how she was once heavily reliant on her directors, especially in the early stages of her career. She described herself as a ‘director’s actor’, admitting that in her first few films, including Student of the Year 2, she would simply follow her directors’ instructions without question.

She felt that she had little to contribute and was hesitant to voice her opinions. It wasn’t until her role in Gehraiyaan that she began to realize the importance of having a voice and actively participating in the creative process, overcoming her initial fears of speaking up.

The actress credited Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra for helping her become a more independent actor. She recalled how Shakun encouraged her to figure things out on her own, explaining that directors have a lot on their plate and can't always guide every actor step-by-step.

This experience transformed her approach, making her more process-oriented and confident in voicing her opinions. Today, she balances both listening to her directors and bringing her own perspective to the table, showing how much her acting journey has evolved.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the OTT series CTRL. She is now gearing up for her upcoming romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, where she stars alongside Lakshya. The film is set to hit the screens in 2025.

