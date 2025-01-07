Udit Narayan assures he is doing ‘fine’ after his residential building in Mumbai catches fire; ‘It was a difficult...’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.

A major fire erupted on the night of January 6, 2025, at a high-rise building in Mumbai where renowned singer Udit Narayan resides and he is safe and doing fine. The singer revealed that it was a difficult night. According to reports, the blaze broke out at Skypan Apartments in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, around 9:15 p.m. The incident claimed one life and left another individual injured.

According to India Today, the fire claimed the life of 75-year-old Rahul Mishra, a neighbor of singer Udit Narayan, who lived on the 11th floor of the other wing in Skypan Apartments. Mishra was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital but was declared "brought dead," having succumbed to smoke inhalation.

See the video here:

His relative, Raunak Mishra, who was also in the flat at the time, sustained serious injuries. The Mumbai Fire Brigade Headquarters in Byculla confirmed Rahul Mishra's death and stated that the fire is believed to have originated from an electrical device in his apartment.

A bystander at the scene suggested that the fire may have been caused by a diya, whose flame reportedly spread to nearby curtains.

According to the report, Mrs. Mishra ran downstairs and cried for help, prompting the building's watchmen to rush to the flat. Unfortunately, their efforts came too late. Disturbing visuals from the incident reveal thick, black smoke billowing from the building as the fire devastated two rooms of the apartment.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Times of India, the road leading to the residential building was completely blocked, and the electricity supply was immediately cut off after residents became aware of the fire.

Around 11:30 p.m., metal and glass fragments were seen falling from the affected flat as firefighters carried out cooling operations to control the aftermath of the blaze.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya was Varun Dhawan’s body double in Bhediya? See BTS pics that will leave you smiling