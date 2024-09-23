Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna teams up with Karan Johar for series The Tribe; to release on THIS date

The Tribe, an exciting new web series, has announced its OTT release date. Starring Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, the series follows the adventures of five young, attractive, and successful content creators. This nine-episode reality series, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is set to premiere on October 4.

On September 23, Karan Johar announced that his upcoming reality series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The show is set to start streaming on October 4, 2024. Taking to Instagram today, he shared a new poster featuring content creators Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri, KJo teased, “It’s about to go down in LA LA LAND!! Catch the TRIBE in all its element only on @primevideoin!"

In the poster, the group is seen posing in a swimming pool, showcasing their best looks. The five girls are dressed in stunning outfits with their hair styled beautifully, while Hardik Zaveri complements them in an ensemble that strikes the perfect balance between formal and casual.

As soon as Karan Johar announced the release date, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. Ananya Panday also shared her enthusiasm on Instagram Stories for her cousin Alanna Panday’s show, writing, “Oooooo! This is going to be fun.”

Comments from fans included, “Wowwww,” “Superb,” and “Beautiful.” One user expressed, “Can't wait to see Alanna Panday.” Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, added her support with a heartfelt, “Congratulations & all the best.”

According to IANS, Karan Johar stated, “The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues.”

Directed by Omkar Potdar, Karan Johar’s show The Tribe explores the journey of Indian influencers seeking global recognition in Los Angeles. The series offers a glimpse behind the scenes of the glamorous lives of five affluent Indian content creators as they leave their families and comfort zones to pursue their social media careers in LA.

