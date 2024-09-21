Ananya Panday never misses the chance to slay effortlessly, and her recent Gen-Z-approved look for the promotion of CTRL is proof of this statement. The yellow and black-hued look featured a stylish yellow shirt with a white top that made her complexion glow. However, her split denim cargo skirt was the pick that stole our attention. The sassy ensemble was alluring and amazing. We are feeling super inspired by her modern picks.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom right in to have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s latest Gen-Z-approved ensemble for a majorly fiery bowl of Ananya Panday-approved fashion-forward style inspiration. Let’s get decoding.

Ananya Panday has always been able to rock the modern vibe with her looks. Her latest yellow and black-hued look was proof of her fashion finesse. The classy Gen-Z-approved outfit featured a half-sleeved yellow-lined shirt with an oversized silhouette that gave a rather Gen-Z-approved androgynous twist to her charming look. This was layered over a white T-shirt with a high-rounded neckline that gave a sophisticated touch to her overall look. The fitted top helped her flaunt her well-toned curves.

This was tucked into a contrasting faded black cargo skirt that looked just the most amazing. The medium-weight and high-waisted fashion marvel was elegantly crafted by none other than Dhruv Kapoor to nail the super modernized look. Crafted with denim, the classy long skirt had 3-D pockets and a front & back slit, adding to its overall charm and sass: Finished with a contrast topstitch that looked just great, the long skirt was just gorgeous. We loved the split design and the comfy silhouette, as well. This pick came with an unexpected price tag of Rs. 30,500.

She also completed her latest look with pristine black loafers to give it a formal edge. If your aesthetic aligns with hers, it's time to take notes and draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's trendy and sassy outfits. Trust us, they're the perfect choice to stay comfy while slaying the fiery fashion game. They literally rock the vibe.

Further, she decided to complete her OOTD by going minimal with the accessory choices. Kapoor added a statement-worthy yet delicate anklet with matching rings on her fingers. She also added a black hooded cap on her head for a sporty twist. These choices added some charm to her look without actually stealing away from it. We loved how they elevated the fit.

However, what truly managed to set her look apart from all the other actresses was the fact that she kept the minimalistic theme going with her glam game as well. Panday’s natural-looking makeup look, with just a touch of eyeshadow and blush, added a pop of color to her look. She also added some nourishing lip gloss, accentuating her perfect lips. The look helped her flaunt her natural beauty and inner glow.

Panday also left her luscious dark locks open, freely cascading down her back. With the black cap, this manageable side-swept hairstyle with side parting also helped Ananya keep things simple and cool. It also gave the whole outfit a semi-casual and sassy appeal.

So, what did you think about Ananya Panday’s latest shoer and skirt look? Would you want these picks in your closet? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

