Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday reveals how he felt on being recognized as wife Bhavana's husband in Paris: 'To see people around…'

Chunky Panday, who debuted in the 80s, worked extensively in the film industry for over four decades. Despite ups and downs, he continues to work hard by playing versatile roles. Recently, the actor revealed that people recognized him as Bhavana Pandey's husband when he went to Paris because her show was popular there. He expressed happiness over this and admitted feeling proud of being known as Ananya Panday's father.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday expressed his delight over his family's growing popularity. The actor, who gained popularity due to his negative and comedy roles, admitted that he feels proud when people recognize him not for his work but for a family member's popularity.

He said, "Now, they come to me as Ananya Panday's father. It happens so often that someone asks for a picture, and when I ask, 'How do you know me,' they say, 'You are Ananya Panday's dad.' I feel so nice." The actor expressed that it's the happiest feeling to be recognized by his daughter's name.

Further, he revealed that he had gone to Paris some time ago and that people had recognized him there. However, they didn't know him from his work, but due to his wife, Bhavana Pandey's popularity, whose show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is dubbed in different languages and was famous in that country.

Advertisement

He said, "We were in Paris, and people recognized her. They would ask me, 'you're the husband; can you click our picture, please?'. To see people around you flourish is the happiest feeling."

At the same time, the Housefull actor mentioned his younger Rysa Panday, who is more particular about quality content. He noted that her standards are very high, and she keeps them grounded.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aryan Khan send good wishes to Jahaan Kapoor as he features in an independent English film 90 Feet from Home