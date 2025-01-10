Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aryan Khan send good wishes to Jahaan Kapoor as he features in an independent English film 90 Feet from Home

After witnessing their parents rule the Indian film industry, several B-town youngsters are stepping into the acting realm. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor is the upcoming star who finally entered the industry with an independent English film. Soon after the teaser of the movie was dropped, his industry friends and family members sent him best wishes. Among them were Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan. Check it out!

A while ago, on January 10, 2025, budding actor Jahaan Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the captivating teaser of his upcoming movie, 90 Feet from Home. In the clip, he is seen playing a prisoner, dealing with the harsh reality of life. As soon as the clip was dropped, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reposted it on her IG Stories and expressed her excitement. She penned, “@jahaankapoor26 wow! Can’t wait.”

Following suit, Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday took to her social media and expressed how proud she is of him. “Omg! Little JK. So proud!” she wrote in the post. SRK and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan also sent best wishes to his ‘bro’ Jahaan.

Take a look:

Sharing the teaser of his movie, Jahaan penned, “Teaser of “90 Feet from Home” is finally here! Witness the emotions, drama, and incredible performances that make this film so special. Trailer Coming Soon!!!!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

His sister, actress Shanaya Kapoor has been jumping in joy and rooting for her brother. Minutes ago, she dropped a picture with him and noted, “here’s looking at you, kid. (star emoji) #90FEETFROMHOME @jahaankapoor26.”

Take a look

Several celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Siddhanth Kapoor, and more congratulated their little Jahaan for his upcoming project.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares exciting deets about prep for movie on C. Sankaran Nair co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan; ‘The way I look...’