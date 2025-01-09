Did Ananya Panday give mom Bhavana Pandey tips to sail in industry? Actress reveals truth

Ananya Panday’s mother came into the limelight when she starred in the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Ananya recently opened up about what has changed at home. The actress also revealed whether she gave her mom any tips to sail in the industry, saying that she didn’t need anything.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Ananya Panday talked about whether she was comfortable putting a part of her life out there for the public. She called herself an ‘open book’ and shared that she didn’t try to lie or hide. Ananya mentioned that she was mostly comfortable but had become protective about some things that were really important to her.

Regarding her mom, Bhavana Pandey, and cousin Alanna Panday having both starred in reality TV, Ananya shared that nothing had really changed at home. She stated that her mother had just become a lot ‘busier.’ The Call Me Bae actress said that now her mother wouldn’t help her with certain stuff as she was shooting.

During the same conversation, Ananya Panday was asked if she gave her mom any guidelines. She replied that her mother didn’t need any advice. Ananya revealed, “She used to be a VJ before, so she is actually pretty comfortable in front of the camera.” She further praised her mom for being honest and showing her true self. Ananya also agreed that she has taken the quality of being honest from both her parents.

Advertisement

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 was released in 2024. Bhavana Pandey returned for the series alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi were the fresh faces.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for a lot of exciting projects, including an untitled film with Akshay Kumar, Chand Mera Dil, and more.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar’s reaction on receiving ‘piece' of 'childhood’ from sis Farah Khan is cutest; we bet you cannot guess the gift