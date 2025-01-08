Ananya Panday’s future career plans are inspired by Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; actress spills beans

Ananya Panday has impressed the audience a lot with her work in recent projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL. She recently opened up about her future career plans revealing if they involved directing and producing. Ananya shared that she is inspired by the work Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have done with their productions.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Ananya Panday was asked about her ambitions beyond acting. The actress shared that she didn’t believe yet that she could direct. However, she stated that she has discussed producing with her father Chunky Panday to a great extent.

Ananya expressed how one could feel that something or someone is not right in a script and you wished somebody else was in it. She said a lot of ‘permutations and combinations’ are applied when selecting something and she believed that being a producer allowed one to put a lot of things together. Ananya also talked about how she would want certain kinds of projects to be made, but she didn’t see herself acting in them. She revealed that a producer has the ‘power’ to make that happen.

Then, Ananya Panday mentioned actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone who have production houses. She thought that their production work had given them a ‘new life as an actor.’ Ananya said, “They're doing something completely different while still sticking to things they're known for best.” She added that it was what she looked towards and hoped to do in the future.

Advertisement

In 2024, Ananya Panday received a lot of acclaim for her roles in the cyber thriller film CTRL and the comedy drama series Call Me Bae. Now, she is looking forward to entertaining the audience with projects like a film based on C. Sankaran Nair, Chand Mera Dil, and more.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s daddy duties for sons Taimur, Jeh are on point as they return from New Year's vacation; watch Kareena Kapoor’s walk full of swag