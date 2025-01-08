Is Ananya Panday ready to get married? Her next 5-year plans amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco will surprise you

Dating rumors of Ananya Panday and ex-model Walker Blanco have been doing the rounds for quite some time. They have been spotted together during various parties and supporting each other on social media. Amid the speculations, Ananya has now opened up about her plans for marriage and babies in the next five years and they promise to surprise you.

In a recent conversation with Forbes India, Ananya Panday was asked where she saw herself in the next five years on the personal and professional front. Discussing her personal plans, the actress said, “Hopefully married. And have a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs.”

Sharing her professional aims, Ananya stated that she saw herself at the best at the top of her own game. She acknowledged that competition is always there but she was concentrating on working on herself and bettering her craft.

Ananya revealed that she wanted to reach the maximum people with her work. She mentioned that she has seen the impact of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL on the youth and she wishes to be able to do more such relatable characters.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco’s relationship rumors surfaced during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. Later, on Ananya’s birthday on October 30, Walker expressed his love for her. Sharing a sweet note, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee.” He was also present for the actress’ birthday party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. The film stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025. Apart from this, she has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2 in her lineup.

