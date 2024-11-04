Anil Kapoor gives shoutout to ‘joker in the pack’ Anupam Kher ahead of Vijay 69’s release; shares their workout PICS: ‘I can vouch for the fact that he can…’

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share some photos with Vijay 69 actor Anupam Kher. In the pictures, the duo is seen enjoying a playful gym session, and we’re loving it! Kapoor also gave a heartfelt shoutout to 'joker in the pack' for his upcoming project and wished him luck. He noted that at 69, Kher is still like a young boy and remarked, "I can vouch for the fact that he can push himself at the gym too."

The post read, "Anupam Kher is the joker in the pack, a chameleon who can do anything. That fact that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark, to make his family proud with his work. I have been extremely fortunate to work with him and know him personally".



It further read, "At 69, Anupam is a young boy at heart and trust me, I can vouch for the fact that he can push himself at the gym too! All the best Anupam Kher for Vijay69.. by celebrating your 40 years in cinema, the entire industry is saluting you…We love you".

Kher quickly took to the comments section and replied, "Thank you my dearest dearest friend! You are unbelievably generous and kind. Your words of encouragement push me to give my best. You are my strength and inspiration. Love you! Waiting for you to watch Vijay69 on Netflix and gone me your feedback. Jai Ho!"

See here:

In the Netflix film Vijay 69, Anupam Kher portrays a 69-year-old man who captivates audiences with his inspiring quest to compete in a triathlon, embodying the message that “dreams have no age.” The trailer also includes Chunky Panday as Anupam's friend, adding a charming element to the narrative.

Vijay 69 is directed and written by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The cast features Mihir Ahuja in a prominent role as well.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has several exciting projects lined up. According to Pinkvilla, he has joined the YRF Spy Universe, where he will play the head of the Research and Operations Wing (R&AW). He is also set to appear in War 2, Alpha, and Pathaan 2.

