Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans during Dil-Luminati Jaipur concert for ticket fraud; ‘If anyone has fallen victim to…’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Jaipur on Sunday as part of his multi-city Dil-Luminati Tour, issued an apology to fans affected by a recent ticketing scam. During the concert on November 3, Diljit took a moment on stage to address the large crowd, acknowledging the issue and expressing his regret for 'those who fell victim to ticketing scam.'

According to India Today, speaking from the stage, Diljit Dosanjh said, "If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologise to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are currently investigating the matter". He also advised his fans to remain vigilant, urging them to "stay away from those involved in the scam".

Diljit Dosanjh explained that tickets for the event sold out quickly, a situation that even his team did not fully anticipate. "Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn’t get to know," he added.

Prior to the concert at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura, the Jaipur Police released an advisory warning attendees to stay cautious of counterfeit ticket scams related to the event.

See here:

"SCAM ALERT!! Beware of fake tickets! Only valid tickets will be valid for entry into Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Only tickets sold by Zomato Live and Scope Entertainment are valid; all others are illegal," a post by Jaipur Police on X said. "Entry will not be granted with fake tickets. Beware of fake ticket sellers and stay away from unauthorised buying and selling," it added.

Due to overwhelming demand, Dosanjh announced extra shows for his Dil-Luminati Tour in September, broadening his performances to various cities across India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Earlier this year, Diljit toured Europe, performing in cities such as Paris, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam. In April, he made history as the first Punjabi artist to take the stage at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium and the first Indian artist to appear on the cover of Billboard Canada.

On the work front, Diljit will be next seen in JP Dutta's Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He also has No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Varun.

