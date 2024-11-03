Chunky Panday says he felt faded out when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan entered industry; ‘I did get lost, and…’

Chunky Panday burst onto the Bollywood scene in 1987, making a memorable debut with Pahlaj Nihalani's Aag Hi Aag, quickly establishing him as a rising star. Other hit films, including Tezaab, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Paap Ki Duniya, followed this success. However, his initial fame began to "fade out" as actors emerged. Panday admits he felt "lost" when stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ajay Devgn started entering the industry.

In an interview with SCREEN, Chunky reflected on his early career and challenges, recalling a series of rejections, including failed auditions for both TV and films. He mentioned an incident when he visited a well-known director-producer of romantic films, wearing a tank top right after his workout.

Unimpressed by his casual attire, the filmmaker remarked that he wasn't casting for Tarzan and suggested Panday try his luck elsewhere.

Despite setbacks like this, Panday humorously shared that his first film opportunity finally came in an unexpected place, the restroom of a five-star hotel after three years of struggle.

In reflecting on his initial success and career dip, Panday described how the 1990s industry quickly slotted leading actors into distinct categories.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol dominated action films, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as a romantic hero, Aamir Khan gravitated toward grounded dramas, and Salman Khan found major success with Sooraj Barjatya.

When asked about finding his place during this competitive era, Panday admitted he felt "lost" amid the influx of stars. He explained that he had entered Bollywood during rapid change, with stars like Govinda, Aamir, and Salman arriving each year from 1986 to 1990, creating a formidable lineup.

Panday acknowledged he only enjoyed a brief peak, saying that 1988 was a fantastic year, but his prominence soon faded.

The actor said, “too many people came in” at the time, but there was “no one to blame but myself”, for how his career panned out. He added, “I was that young blood who always wanted to keep working and was taking on any kind of work, trying to make money. Then, you can’t chart your career very well because your priorities become very different.

Up next, Panday will be next seen in Vijay 69 with Anupam Kher.

