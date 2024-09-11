Sanjay Dutt sends best wishes to Kamal Amrohi’s grandkids Saachi, Bilal for movie Kamal aur Meena; ‘May it be a successful one’

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to send his heartiest wishes and love to Kamal Amrohi's grandchildren and his niece Saachi Kumar Amrohi and nephew Bilal Amrohi for their project Kamal aur Meena as producers. The movie Kamal aur Meena is backed by Lionheart Cinema. The film is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra. Further details of the movie are still under wraps. The movie will show the poignant love story of Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

Dutt captioned the post, "Dear Saachi and Bilal, all the best for your new venture. May it be a successful one! Love always, from Sanjay Mamu. It's a must-watch. @saachikumaramrohi @bilalamrohi".

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in AP Dhillon's song Old Money with Salman Khan. The track received immense love from fans. Up next, Dutt has several projects in hand.

He will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Despite Sanjay's absence from the UK shooting schedule due to visa issues, which raised concerns about his role, the latest update from Dainik Bhaskar assures that he will still play a significant part in the film. Fans can look forward to seeing Ajay and Sanjay reunite on screen.

The report also indicates that Son of Sardaar 2 will not be directly connected to the first film. The sequel will introduce a character with traits similar to Vasooli Bhai and will feature an intense gang war between Bihari and Punjabi Dons. Moreover, Ravi Kishan's original role initially meant for Vijay Raaz, will now be portrayed by Sanjay Mishra.

Advertisement

Dutt will take on the role of Don, adding both depth and excitement to the storyline. The film promises dynamic action scenes set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab, offering both a visual and emotional experience.

In addition, the actor will appear in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Pinkvilla has been leading the coverage of this project, including the latest update that it will be filmed in Thailand, Canada, and India, with a planned release in 2025. Dutt also has Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt reveals birthday plans; recalls THESE home-cooked dishes by mom Nargis were his comfort food