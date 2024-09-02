Sanjay Dutt to join Ajay Devgn in Punjab for Son of Sardaar 2? Shooting to kickstart in October

Excitement is mounting for the upcoming film Son of Sardar 2, particularly with recent reports indicating that Sanjay Dutt will join Ajay Devgn and the cast to begin shooting in Punjab in October 2024. Devgn, known for his close friendship with Dutt, has reportedly gone above and beyond to ensure his friend’s involvement in this highly anticipated sequel.

Although Sanjay had to miss the UK shooting schedule due to visa issues, raising concerns about his role in the film, the latest update from Dainik Bhaskar confirms that he will still have a significant role. Fans can look forward to seeing the beloved duo of Ajay and Sanjay back together on screen.

The report also reveals that Son of Sardaar 2 will not be connected to its predecessor. The sequel will feature a role with elements reminiscent of the character Vasooli Bhai and will include a dramatic gang war between Bihari and Punjabi Dons. Additionally, Ravi Kishan's original character, initially assigned to Vijay Raaz, has now been finalized for Sanjay Mishra.

Dutt will be seen in the role of Don, adding depth and excitement to the storyline. Fans can expect dynamic action sequences set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab, promising a visual and emotional treat.

The film is currently being shot in the UK, with Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn heading the cast. The movie also features an ensemble of talented actors, including Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Roshni Walia among others.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Vindu Dara Singh confirmed that he is currently shooting with Devgn for Son of Sardaar 2. He expressed their long-standing friendship, stating that they have been close since childhood.

Regarding the film, Vindu mentioned that while the title remains unchanged, the storyline is different. He described it as a fantastic and highly entertaining film, full of humor that will delight audiences. Vindu also highlighted the excitement among fans, noting that they have eagerly anticipated the sequel for a long time and will finally see it released next year.

