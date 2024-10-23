Priyanka Chopra wouldn’t mind kissing a hero, recalls 7 Khoon Maaf co-star Annu Kapoor: ‘I don’t have a face…’

Annu Kapoor recently opened up about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf. Back in 2011, rumors circulated that the actress had refused to kiss him during filming. Reflecting on the incident now, Kapoor remarked that she likely wouldn't have hesitated if he had been the film's hero, adding that his appearance and lack of the 'hero' persona might have been the reason for the discomfort.

During an interview with ANI, Annu Kapoor reflected on an incident from the filming of 7 Khoon Maaf. His character, Inspector Keemat Lal, was part of an intimate scene with Priyanka Chopra. When Vishal Bhardwaj mentioned that Priyanka felt uneasy about it, Kapoor suggested cutting the scene.

However, Vishal Bhardwaj insisted the scene needed to be filmed, so Kapoor completed it and even delivered a solo shot that earned praise from the crew. Despite this, rumors quickly spread that Priyanka had refused to kiss him. Reflecting on the situation, Annu noted that if he had been the leading man, there likely wouldn’t have been an issue.

He said, “The simple thing is, if I were a hero, Priyanka Chopra wouldn't have had any problem. She doesn't have any problem kissing a hero. Then there is me. I don't have a face. I don't have a personality. That's why there's a problem."

In Vishal Bhardwaj's dark comedy 7 Khoon Maaf, based on Ruskin Bond's short story Susanne's Seven Husbands, Priyanka Chopra takes on the role of Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, an Anglo-Indian woman with a tumultuous love life. Annu Kapoor plays Kimmat Lal, an inspector and one of her husbands in this twisted tale of love and betrayal.

On the work front, Annu Kapoor is a true multi-talent, having made his mark as an actor, singer, director, producer, radio jockey, and television host. His versatility shines in cinema, with memorable roles in films like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Chaal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, Jolly LLB 2, and many more, solidifying his place as one of the most dynamic performers in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including the films The Bluff and Heads of State. Alongside these, she’s also immersed in the production of the much-anticipated second season of her hit series Citadel, keeping her schedule packed with thrilling ventures.

