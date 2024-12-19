EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar to come together for Vanvaas special podcast; details

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is currently immersed in the promotions of his upcoming film, Vanvaas. Directed by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, the film will also feature Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in important roles. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Patekar is shooting a special podcast with Aamir Khan for the film.

According to a source close to the development, Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar are shooting a special podcast on Saturday, i.e. December 21, 2024. It will be focused on the upcoming movie of the actor, Vanvaas, which is inching close to its release date.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the makers are also planning to host an intimate screening for Mr Perfectionist. It will be held in Mumbai, for which the invitation has already been extended to the Sitaare Zameen Par actor.

“Nana and Aamir Khan share a great bond, the team of Vanvaas has already arranged a special screening for the actor in Bombay. Aamir will be watching the film on 20th December," a source close to the film shared with News 18.

The trailer of Vanvaas was released nearly a couple of weeks back across all social media platforms. While the promotional assets are already raising anticipation, the trailer introduced fans to the world of the upcoming family drama, which yet again promises to be a heartfelt tale of family, honor, and the journey to self-acceptance.

In an earlier conversation with us, Sharma called Vanvaas an "emotional Gadar" of the modern times. He stated that with his upcoming project, he is diving into the family genre again like his previous movies Shradhanjali, Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka, and Apne, which were appreciated by the audiences.

"Banaras mein hai, Kumbh hai aur bahut hi emotional trauma hai. Ye journey of life hai, har aadmi ka jeevan hai…har aadmi se connect karega (It is set in the backdrop of Banaras includes Kumbh. It is an emotional trauma and journey of life which every individual will be able to connect)," he had shared with us.

Being developed under the banner of Anil Sharma Productions, the film is poised to release in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

