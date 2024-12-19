Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and more react as R Ashwin announces retirement; ‘To the man, who...'

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s second-most successful Test bowler after Anil Kumble, announced his retirement from international cricket following the drawn Brisbane Test against Australia at the Gabba on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. He announced this during a post-match press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Following the news, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh took to their social media platforms to pay heartfelt tributes to the cricketing legend.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "To the man who gave us moments to celebrate, matches to remember, and pride that can't be measured. Thank you, Ashwin, for being a true game-changer. #Thank YouAshwin."

Ranveer Singh penned, "One of the greatest to ever do it, Thank you for the memories." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a video and wrote, "R Ashwin, a lasting legacy."

Virat Kohli took to his X and penned a long note, "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me."

It further read, "I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."

With 537 wickets in 106 matches, Ashwin trails only Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 scalps in the longest format. However, the 38-year-old spinner confirmed he would continue playing T20 cricket, including representing the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL season.

At the conclusion of the drawn third Test, Ashwin made his announcement during a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma. "I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said, declining to answer questions before leaving the stage.

Rohit Sharma expressed his support for Ashwin's decision, stating, "He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants."

Ashwin was a cornerstone of India's bowling attack and played a pivotal role in the team's dominance in Test cricket from 2014 to 2019. His contributions, including during the iconic day-night Test in Adelaide where he took one wicket, have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

