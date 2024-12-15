Anushka Sharma’s reaction to ‘beautiful words’ of Chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju’s father is too heartwarming and we can’t agree more

Anushka Sharma remains occasionally active on social media. The actress’s love for sports and country is not hidden from anyone. While Gukesh Dommaraju achieved a monumental feat by becoming the youngest world champion, a video of his father has gone viral on the internet where he is reflecting on their support for his son. Anushka couldn't help sharing her heartwarming reaction to the video.

On December 15, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of Gukesh Dommaraju’s father, Dr. Rajnikanth as he reflected on his son’s journey. In a small clip, the proud father revealed that it was not a "sacrifice" but their duty as a parent to support their son. He further mentioned that initially, it was easier to balance work and Gukesh’s career.

However, once he started to get the ratings, they made a conscious decision to quit his job, and his wife had to take up the responsibility to support the family economically. Rajnikanth had to stop his practice as an ENT surgeon as he had to travel abroad with their son to accompany him to the tournaments. Giving a heartwarming reaction to the video, Anushka wrote, "Beautiful words by a champion parent," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju made the entire nation proud by becoming the youngest world champion at the age of just 18. The Chennai-born prodigy defeated defending champion, China's Ding Liren, in a dramatic match staged in Singapore, which he had entered as the challenger.

Just a couple of days back, on December 13, Anushka shared two delightful pictures. The first showed a half-eaten snack, possibly patties, with the caption “Best day ever!” The second featured her and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, smiling and posing with fries.

Anushka donned a cute brown hairband, and Virat Kohli kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and a red-and-blue cap.

The actress is currently dedicating all her time to kids- Vamika and Akaay. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. Going further, she hasn’t announced any new project but has Jhulan Goswami’s biopic film, Chakda 'Xpress in the pipeline which hasn't seen the day of the light.

