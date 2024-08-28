THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma said she wouldn’t be friends with Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; here's why

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was loved by the audiences with special appearances of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan, among others. In an old interview, Anushka had once revealed that she wouldn’t like to be friends with Alizeh’s character because of too much drama.

Over the years, the characters of Ayan and Alizeh from Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil have found a unique place in the audiences’ hearts. Back in 2018, during the actresses’ Roundtable hosted by Rajeev Masand, the guests were asked to name a character they would like to be friends with.

In response to this, Anushka Sharma was clear in admitting that she wouldn’t like to be friends with Alizeh. According to her, she was too dramatic and emotional. She said, "I can only think of a character I don’t want to be a friend that I’ve played. Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil I would never be friends with."

Reflecting on her choice, she further laughed and explained, "What is this mellow drama? Pyaar ho gaya hai mujhe (I’m in love) and all that. If she was my friend, I’d be like dude, get over it, man. Seriously, just snap out of it. Respect yourself. I’d be like that with her."

The roundtable was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu, and Tabu. In their response, the Jigra actress mentioned that she would like to be friends with other actresses’ characters. She also mentioned that she found DP’s Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani "too cute."

While Taapsee Pannu enthusiastically named Rumi from Manmarziyaan, Rani highlighted Meera Gaity from No One Killed Jessica they would like to be friends. In addition to this, Tabu hilariously mentioned, "mere toh characters sab mere jaate hain, meri dostiyaan toh chalengi hi nahin(All my characters die in the end, my friendship wouldn’t last)."

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil explores the complexities of love through the characters of Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), a woman healing from a breakup, and Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), a free-spirited musician. As their journey unfolds, they experience the highs of passionate love and the lows of heartbreak.

