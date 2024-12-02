Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sport super casual looks as they pose with fan in Australia; see PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending quality time together in Australia, where the cricketer is playing in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A new picture of the couple from the country has now gone viral on the internet. They were seen sporting super casual looks as they posed with a fan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s new photo from Perth, Australia, was shared by their fan pages on social media on December 1, 2024. They were both seen wearing casual ice blue pants, which the actress paired with a black t-shirt while her husband donned a cream tee.

Anushka had no makeup on, and her hair was left open. She accessorized her look with small earrings, a subtle necklace, and a watch. The Dil Dhadakne Do star had a hair tie on her wrist and held a black cap in her hand. Virat kept one hand inside his pocket with the other one behind his wife’s back.

They stood alongside a fan as they posed for the camera. The caption of the tweet stated, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked with a fan at Perth, Australia few days back.” Have a look!

Team India secured a huge victory over Australia in the first Test of the series, which took place at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Virat Kohli made a stunning century in the second innings of the match and sent flying kisses to Anushka Sharma, who was seen cheering for him in the stands. Their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, are also with them in Australia.

After hitting his ton, Virat appreciated his wife’s constant support, saying, “Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room—what goes on in the head when you don’t play as well or you make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in.”

The second Test match is slated to begin on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on December 11.

