Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas in cheering him during Sydney’s New Year Test; her reaction to husband’s wicket is all of us

Anushka Sharma has been a constant support for Virat Kohli during the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The actress has been present at the previous matches of the series to cheer for him and team India. This time was no different as she joined Virat’s brother, Vikas, in the stands during the New Year Test in Sydney. Anushka’s disappointed reaction to her husband’s wicket represented all of us.

Today, January 3, 2025, was the first day of the final Test match between India and Australia during the current series. Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). She was seen sitting beside Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli in a black outfit. Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan sat on Anushka’s other side. They were clicked cheering and clapping for team India.

However, when Virat’s wicket fell, Anushka was visibly disappointed. The cricketer managed to make 17 runs in 69 balls. India made a total of 185 runs in the first innings.

Have a look at the pictures here!

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the new year 2025 together in Sydney. A video of them walking through the streets of the city in matching black outfits had gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, India secured a victory over Australia in the first Test match of the series. Virat Kohli hit his 81st international century at the Optus Stadium in Perth. During an on-field interview, Virat acknowledged Anushka Sharma’s support in his life and said, “Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room—what goes on in the head when you don’t play as well or you make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in.”

Advertisement

Virat was immensely happy about delivering a good performance for his country and shared that it was even more ‘special’ to do it in front of his wife.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on December 11, 2024 in Australia. Their daughter Vamika Kohli and son Akaay Kohli are also with them.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor wants her 'bro' to 'move over' and it is related to his daughter Raha; see PIC