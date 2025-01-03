Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor wants her 'bro' to ‘move over’ and it is related to his daughter Raha; see PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in the New Year 2025 in Thailand with their daughter Raha and their family members. The Animal actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also accompanied them. She recently told her ‘bro’ to ‘move over’ as she held Raha close and gave him some serious competition over the little one’s affections.

On January 2, 2025, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of new glimpses from the family holiday in Thailand. They were having a movie night in the garden of their hotel, where a screen had been put up. Riddhima captioned the story, “Movie night #homealone2.”

In another picture, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 star posted a picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and niece Raha Kapoor as they sat on the ground. Riddhima, wearing a black dress, held the little one in a hug and sported a huge smile. Raha looked adorable in a light blue outfit. Ranbir Kapoor, donning a navy blue shirt, was seen lying beside them. In the caption, Riddhima said, “Bro move over - bua is here (red heart emoji).”

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, and Abhishek Varman celebrated the new year together in Thailand.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful dump from the getaway on her Instagram. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek while their daughter Raha had the cutest reaction. In another picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen enjoying the sunset. There was a video of Alia cycling as the sun shone brightly.

The fourth slide was another picture of the family posing on the yacht. There was a cute selfie of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress with her sister Shaheen. Alia posted a snapshot of a ‘Happy New Year 2025’ sign lit up. She shared selfies with her mom Soni Razdan, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor from the New Year’s Eve celebration. Ayan Mukerji also joined her for a selfie on the yacht.

In the caption, she wrote, “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.”

