Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl; Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika in New York

This past week a lot of important news took place in the B-town that is hard to miss.

From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcoming their baby girl to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika in New York, let's revisit the past week's top news.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

On June 3, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl. The couple was spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn on 7th June. The new parents were showered with love and congratulatory messages from their industry friends and fans.

2. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy time with daughter Vamika in New York

A video of Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared by a fan club virushkaxphotos has garnered a lot of attention. In the video, the couple can be seen holding hands with their daughter Vamika while enjoying quality time in New York. Anushka wore a white shirt with blue stripes paired with blue denim pants, while Virat donned an all-black look.

3. Karisma Kapoor drops pic with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and others

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Jain from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding. Alia wore a pink tank top paired with a hat and comfy shades. On the other hand, Ranbir looked uber cool in a blue shirt and blue shorts, along with a hat and shades. Karisma opted for a classy black and white floral dress. Meanwhile, Armaan and his wife Anissa wore comfortable outfits.

Advertisement

4. Heeramandi Season 2 is upcoming

Bhansali Productions and Netflix India made a collaborative post to announce the Season 2 of Heeramandi. The post featured a video that juxtaposed several iconic dialogues and much-loved songs from the series.

5. Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar's gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan

PTI report mentioned that Mumbai Police revealed Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's gangs had planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan. Navi Mumbai Police disclosed a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

6. Raveena Tandon breaks silence after being attacked in Bandra

Raveen Tandon expressed her gratitude to her fans after facing an attack on Bandra. She penned on her Instagram Story, "Thank you for the overwhelming love,belief and support ! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and cctvs now!" She shared one more story the next day regarding the case. Click here to see her reaction.

Advertisement

7. Kartik Aaryan in talks to be ‘Prem’ in Sooraj Barjatya’s next

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sooraj Barjatya has initiated conversations with Kartik Aaryan for his next feature film. “Sooraj Barjatya is on look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time,” revealed a source close to the development.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra gazing at Italian sun in new PIC gets 'love' from Kiara Advani; fans say 'Eid ka chand is more consistent than you'